Former Tate Co. teacher charged with sexual battery against student

Karen Kile, 25.
Karen Kile, 25.(Tate County Sheriff's Office)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 3:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TATE CO., Miss. (WMC) - A former Tate County teacher has been charged with sexual battery following an investigation that revealed she was having a sexual relationship with a student while employed at Independence High School in Coldwater.

The investigation began after 25-year-old Karen Kile resigned on Dec. 5 following allegations of having a relationship with a student.

Further investigation by the Tate County Sheriff’s Office led to Kile’s arrest on Dec. 7.

She is being held without bond.

Tate County School District Superintendent Alee’ Dixon provided the following statement:

