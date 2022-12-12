Driver crashes truck into 3 gas stations in attempt to steal ATM, says MPD
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 9:35 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating an attempted ATM theft that happened Monday morning.
According to MPD, a Black Ford truck struck three buildings to steal the ATM, but they were unsuccessful.
The three locations of the crashes were in Frayser:
- BP Gas Station- 2626 North Watkins Street
- MAPCO- 3703 Jackson Street
- MAPCO- 3240 Thomas Street
Officers say four men are responsible for the attempted theft and crashes that started at 5 a.m.
They were inside a Grey Toyota Sienna, Black Ford, and Grey Toyota Minivan, says MPD.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.