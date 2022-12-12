Driver crashes truck into 3 gas stations in attempt to steal ATM, says MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating an attempted ATM theft that happened Monday morning.

According to MPD, a Black Ford truck struck three buildings to steal the ATM, but they were unsuccessful.

The three locations of the crashes were in Frayser:

BP Gas Station- 2626 North Watkins Street MAPCO- 3703 Jackson Street MAPCO- 3240 Thomas Street

Officers say four men are responsible for the attempted theft and crashes that started at 5 a.m.

They were inside a Grey Toyota Sienna, Black Ford, and Grey Toyota Minivan, says MPD.

