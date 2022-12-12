Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Driver crashes truck into 3 gas stations in attempt to steal ATM, says MPD

Driver crashes truck into 3 gas stations in attempt to steal ATM
Driver crashes truck into 3 gas stations in attempt to steal ATM(MGN)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 9:35 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating an attempted ATM theft that happened Monday morning.

According to MPD, a Black Ford truck struck three buildings to steal the ATM, but they were unsuccessful.

The three locations of the crashes were in Frayser:

  1. BP Gas Station- 2626 North Watkins Street
  2. MAPCO- 3703 Jackson Street
  3. MAPCO- 3240 Thomas Street

Officers say four men are responsible for the attempted theft and crashes that started at 5 a.m.

They were inside a Grey Toyota Sienna, Black Ford, and Grey Toyota Minivan, says MPD.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 17-year-old girl and a 23-year-old man were found dead inside a car submerged in a Florida...
2 people, including teen, found dead in submerged car
Car break-ins
30 cars broken into, downtown on Saturday
Cainan Hardenburg, who turns 2 years old in four months, suffered a broken eye socket and badly...
Toddler survives 15 foot-fall onto concrete floor
Where the Westwood neighborhood shootout took place.
Father-son duo connected to Westwood neighborhood shooting
The 44-year-old man was shot and killed on duty Friday evening while delivering a package.
US postal worker fatally shot while delivering mail, police say

Latest News

MPD: Driver dead after car crash on I-40
MPD: Driver dead after car crash on I-40
Supporters of Jimmy ‘Jay’ Lee rally in disapproval of suspect’s release
Supporters of Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee rally in disapproval of suspect’s release
MPD investigates double shooting at lounge
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting at Memphis lounge
Tim Herrington
Supporters to rally for missing Ole Miss student Jimmy ' Jay’ Lee