Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Court date reset for suspects charged following deadly MPD shooting

Jartavius Lewis and Mikavyous Johnson.
Jartavius Lewis and Mikavyous Johnson.(Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The two men charged following a shooting involving Memphis police faced a judge on Monday.

Jartavius Lewis, 18, remains in jail on a $150,000 bond.

He is facing a number of charges including aggravated robbery and aggravated assault.

Mikavyous Johnson, 18, is out of jail on a $3,500 bond.

He is facing a theft and drug charge.

According to Memphis police, Lewis’ father, 40-year-old Latoris Taylor, was involved in a shooting with Memphis police officers on Friday that resulted in his death.

Police say Taylor fired his weapon at officers, and one officer returned fire.

The TBI has taken over this investigation.

Meanwhile, Lewis and Johnson are due back in court on Thursday.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car break-ins
30 cars broken into, downtown on Saturday
A 17-year-old girl and a 23-year-old man were found dead inside a car submerged in a Florida...
2 people, including teen, found dead in submerged car
A rare marine fossil in Australia is being compared to the “Rosetta Stone.”
Newly found marine fossil being compared to the Rosetta Stone
Cainan Hardenburg, who turns 2 years old in four months, suffered a broken eye socket and badly...
Toddler survives 15-foot fall onto concrete floor
Where the Westwood neighborhood shootout took place.
Father-son duo connected to Westwood neighborhood shooting

Latest News

On July 18, Reverend Dr. Autura Eason-Williams was shot and killed in her driveway while being...
Transfer hearing set for teens charged in murder of Memphis pastor
Memphis Police Car
MPD investigating shooting near Hyde Park
MPD investigating shooting near Hyde Park
MPD investigating shooting near Hyde Park
Gordon's Liquor Store
VIDEO: Police search for 4 suspects accused of burglarizing liquor store, gas station