Court date reset for suspects charged following deadly MPD shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The two men charged following a shooting involving Memphis police faced a judge on Monday.

Jartavius Lewis, 18, remains in jail on a $150,000 bond.

He is facing a number of charges including aggravated robbery and aggravated assault.

Mikavyous Johnson, 18, is out of jail on a $3,500 bond.

He is facing a theft and drug charge.

According to Memphis police, Lewis’ father, 40-year-old Latoris Taylor, was involved in a shooting with Memphis police officers on Friday that resulted in his death.

Police say Taylor fired his weapon at officers, and one officer returned fire.

The TBI has taken over this investigation.

Meanwhile, Lewis and Johnson are due back in court on Thursday.

