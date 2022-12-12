City Watch issued for missing Memphis man
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 3:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department issued a City Watch Alert for 25-year-old Barshay Wilson on Monday afternoon.
Police say Wilson left his friend’s home on Dec. 9 and has not been heard from or seen since then.
Wilson was last seen on Green Drive, wearing a purple tracksuit with long black braids, according to police
If you have information about Wilson’s whereabouts, contact Missing Persons at 901-545-2677.
