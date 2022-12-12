City Watch issued for missing Memphis man

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department issued a City Watch Alert for 25-year-old Barshay Wilson on Monday afternoon.

Police say Wilson left his friend’s home on Dec. 9 and has not been heard from or seen since then.

Wilson was last seen on Green Drive, wearing a purple tracksuit with long black braids, according to police

If you have information about Wilson’s whereabouts, contact Missing Persons at 901-545-2677.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.