Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

City Watch issued for missing Memphis man

Missing man, Barshay Wilson
Missing man, Barshay Wilson(MPD)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 3:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department issued a City Watch Alert for 25-year-old Barshay Wilson on Monday afternoon.

Police say Wilson left his friend’s home on Dec. 9 and has not been heard from or seen since then.

Wilson was last seen on Green Drive, wearing a purple tracksuit with long black braids, according to police

If you have information about Wilson’s whereabouts, contact Missing Persons at 901-545-2677.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car break-ins
30 cars broken into, downtown on Saturday
A 17-year-old girl and a 23-year-old man were found dead inside a car submerged in a Florida...
2 people, including teen, found dead in submerged car
A rare marine fossil in Australia is being compared to the “Rosetta Stone.”
Newly found marine fossil being compared to the Rosetta Stone
Cainan Hardenburg, who turns 2 years old in four months, suffered a broken eye socket and badly...
Toddler survives 15-foot fall onto concrete floor
Where the Westwood neighborhood shootout took place.
Father-son duo connected to Westwood neighborhood shooting

Latest News

Memphis Police Car
MPD investigating shooting near Hyde Park
MPD investigating shooting near Hyde Park
MPD investigating shooting near Hyde Park
Gordon's Liquor Store
VIDEO: Police search for 4 suspects accused of burglarizing liquor store, gas station
MPD searching for 4 suspects accused of burglarizing liquor store, gas station
MPD searching for 4 suspects accused of burglarizing liquor store, gas station
Rescue operations are underway at a construction site in Jonesboro after part of a trench...
Body recovered after trench collapses on workers