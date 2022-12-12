Cancer patient surprised with wedding of her dreams at hospital

HOUSTON (KHOU) - A woman battling Stage 4 colon cancer finally got the wedding of her dreams, but the venue may have been a little unconventional.

After four years together, Norina and Ray Navarro knew their next step would be down the aisle. It’s a love story so strong that not even cancer could break it.

“He was put in my path by God,” Norina Navarro said.

Norina Navarro married her fiancé, Ray Navarro, (not pictured) while battling Stage 4 colon cancer in the intensive care unit at a Houston hospital. (Source: Martin Hernandez, KHOU via CNN)

The couple have been planning their perfect wedding for months, while Norina Navarro has battled Stage 4 colon cancer, a devastating diagnosis she got nearly three years ago.

“I don’t want to hear about statistics. I declare myself a miracle from God, and I will be that miracle,” Norina Navarro said.

But her recent hospitalization in the intensive care unit had doctors worried, so worried they told Ray Navarro that the two should get married as soon as possible.

“She wasn’t supposed to make it out,” Ray Navarro said.

Nov. 29 was to be their wedding day. All Ray Navarro had to do was make it happen.

“We just did it,” he said.

Within hours, he, along with staff at Houston’s Memorial Hermann brought in a florist, photographer and even guests. Family members dropped everything and drove for hours just to attend.

“Everybody is pitching in, getting together, making sure that I had the best wedding ever,” Norina Navarro said. “It couldn’t have been more perfect.”

Right there, in the hospital, Ray and Norina Navarro became husband and wife, with their vows carrying more weight than just words.

“Just the vow itself, just the manner in which he says it and how we feel when we’re actually saying those things and really meaning them because we’re in a setting where that almost happened,” Norina Navarro said.

To everyone’s surprise and happiness, the newlyweds were able to return home together to the wedded bliss they’ve waited for.

“I wanted everybody to know that I loved her,” Ray Navarro said.

“Yes, everybody, I think, knows you love me, baby,” Norina Navarro said.

