Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Board-up block party at the Klondike Smokey City neighborhood

By Sydney Gray
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 11:49 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis organizations are working together to clean up local neighborhoods.

“When people can live in a nice environment it definitely does something to the mental state of mind,” said Reginald Randolph, Blight Director Klondike Smokey City CDC.

It’s just one reason organizers from the Klondike Smokey City CDC and The Works are cleaning up the neighborhood.

It’s one of the oldest African American communities in Memphis, and it’s also where the original home of Tom Lee sits.

“Most people know of Tom Lee park but they don’t make association of Tom Lee as a person, this is the actual home that Tom Lee lived in so the Klondike Smokey City CDC was fortunate to acquire this property,” said Environmental Coordinator Dr. Eziza Ogbeiwi-Risher. We have taken it upon ourselves to preserve it, with the intent of turning it into a museum.”

Organizers decorated the Tom Lee home for the holidays and celebrated the work they’ve done so far.

“We want the community to feel like somebody cares and that somebody is ourselves,” said Dr.Ogbeiwi-Risher.

Dr.Ogbeiwi-Risher, the CDC’s environmental coordinator says they’re also encouraging neighbors to participate in their adopt a curb program, which keeps people accountable for their curbs in an effort to beautify the neighborhood.

“It uplifts the people [and] it makes the people feel like they belong to something good and something positive,” she said.

“Why not beautify Memphis we need that,” said Carlton Ratliff.

Reginald Randolph oversees 300 lots in the Klondike area. He says they work five days a week maintaining those lots.

Randolph says they hope to change the culture of the community they serve.

“If people can live in a clean and nice environment then people will appreciate it and I believe at some points,  catch on and to what it is we’re trying to do and adapt and be a part of what we’re doing,” said Randolph. We definitely want community participation in all that we do.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 17-year-old girl and a 23-year-old man were found dead inside a car submerged in a Florida...
2 people, including teen, found dead in submerged car
Car break-ins
30 cars broken into, downtown on Saturday
Cainan Hardenburg, who turns 2 years old in four months, suffered a broken eye socket and badly...
Toddler survives 15 foot-fall onto concrete floor
A rare marine fossil in Australia is being compared to the “Rosetta Stone.”
Newly found marine fossil being compared to the Rosetta Stone
Where the Westwood neighborhood shootout took place.
Father-son duo connected to Westwood neighborhood shooting

Latest News

Board-up block party
Board-up block party at the Klondike Smokey City neighborhood
Weather
Spencer's Forecast
A FedEx truck makes deliveries in San Francisco, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
FedEx launches no label, no box returns at FedEx Office stores
Driver crashes truck into 3 gas stations in attempt to steal ATM
Driver crashes truck into 3 gas stations in attempt to steal ATM, says MPD