Best Life: Toxic plants

ORLANDO, FL (Ivanhoe Newswire) - House plants may brighten your home, but they can also be lethal to children and animals.

According to the World Health Organization, 237,000 deaths were reported this year in children under five.

Not from falls, but from household air pollution. Poinsettias are pretty this time of year but are very dangerous for kids and dogs.

Some house plants carry a chemical called calcium oxalate that is virtually impossible for children and animals to break down causing kidney stones.

One such problem plant is the daffodil. The center contains lycorine. When ingested, this will cause nausea, vomiting, and extreme irritation of the mouth.

Another one is the tropical peace lily. This plant also contains calcium oxalate crystals that kill cats when fully ingested.

While aloe vera is known to cure burns, it also contains saponin causing vomiting and low blood sugar in children and animals.

Another plant to watch out for is the bird of paradise. These orange and blue beauties contain hydrogen cyanide which has also been known to be poisonous to cats.

Lastly is the leafy green pothos plant. This popular window friend contains insoluble calcium oxalates that can kill animals on contact.

If you love indoor plants, try swapping your toxic plants for the haworthia zebra plant, a Boston fern, or a spider plant.

They all thrive indoors and are safe for all members of your family.

Contributors to this news report include: Marsha Lewis, Producer; Roque Correa, Videographer and Editor.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.