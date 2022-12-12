Toy Truck Drive
30 cars broken into, downtown on Saturday

By Walter Murphy
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 7:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police say 30 cars were broken into Saturday evening in Downtown Memphis.

The 30 vehicles were parked in the 300 block of Wagner Place. An Action News 5 viewer says the victims were attending an office Christmas party nearby. At least two of the cars belonged to visitors from out of state.

Saturday’s string of break-ins after at least 100 cars were stolen in Memphis last weekend.

Joseph Kaminski and his wife were out walking on Sunday afternoon through the South Main District downtown. They say they love walking through the neighborhood, “except for the broken glass,” which Joseph said he sees too often. Kaminski also said he doesn’t think this looks good for the city.

“What if you’re just coming to town to see friends, or for a party and your car is stolen,” Kaminski questioned. “Of course, you wouldn’t want to come back to Memphis.”

Kaminski, who is a doctor in town, said a medical resident he works with in Memphis had her car stolen a few months ago. Two days after this incident, her rental car was stolen as well.

“She was having second thoughts on coming here after that,” Kaminski said.

Kaminski, admittedly, doesn’t have all of the answers. He does think adding extra cameras, more lighting and a heavier, more visible police presence could deter things like car thefts and break-ins from occurring.

Kaminski also commented that in the short time he’s called the City of Soul his home, he’s seen the massive effort to transform the downtown core of the city. But it’s also hard to ignore the obvious sign of rising crime on his Sunday morning strolls.

“Memphis doesn’t have the best reputation right now, nationally. Especially with the events of the last year and things like we see right now,” Kaminski told Action News 5.

