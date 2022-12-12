1 dead, 1 injured after shooting at Memphis lounge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a double shooting on Walnut Street that left one man dead and another injured.

According to MPD, one man was pronounced dead on the scene at the J and B Lounge on Monday just after midnight.

Another man was taken to Regional One in non-critical condition.

There is no suspect information at this time.

