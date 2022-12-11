Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

New law in TN will provide more training for security guards

By Sydney Gray
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 2:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new law will go into effect on Jan.1 in an effort to keep security guards and patrons safe.

It’s a law that will have a major impact on the Bluff City as weekend evenings are typically filled with people enjoying a night on Beale Street and around downtown.

With Memphis being one of the state’s top tourism destinations, safety is often top of mind for those working in entertainment districts, especially environments where lots of alcohol is being consumed.

“The need for greater training for security guards has increased,” Kevin Walters said.

Kevin Walters with the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance tells Action News 5, now, the state is doing something about it.

“Dallas’ Law will create new protections for consumers, for the owners of these venues and for security the guards,” he said.

The law was named for Dallas Barrett, a Nashville man who was killed while being restrained by security guards.

“It makes me feel very proud,” Tammy Barrett, Dallas’ mother said. " [It] also makes me feel very sad that my son is remembered because of him dying but, hopefully, that will help to have stricter regulations and have those regulations enforced.”

Governor Bill Lee signed the law in June, requiring additional training for security guards when it comes to de-escalation, safe restraint, first aid and CPR.

Security guards working in establishments that serve alcohol and unarmed security guards must complete this training.

They’ll also be required to complete refresher training every two years.

“In the past, all they had to do was register with us,” Walters said. Now there’s additional registrations required, and the guards that work at those PSOs, they have to complete training per Dallas’ Law, so the loophole that allowed them to not have that, has been closed.”

Businesses that do not comply risk their liquor license.

Walters says the law is all about educating security guards on the front end to keep themselves and patrons safe.

“Our hope is that a safer Tennessee in Memphis, in Nashville, Knoxville and Chattanooga will be created as a result of Dallas’s Law.”

You can find more information about Dallas’ Law here.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 17-year-old girl and a 23-year-old man were found dead inside a car submerged in a Florida...
2 people, including teen, found dead in submerged car
The 44-year-old man was shot and killed on duty Friday evening while delivering a package.
US postal worker fatally shot while delivering mail, police say
Nuke Bizzle aka Fontrell Antonio Baines
Memphis rapper sentenced for COVID fraud after releasing song describing his crimes
A group says they decided to rent a van and travel together after their flight was canceled.
13 strangers decide to take road trip together after flight gets canceled: ‘I thought it was crazy’
A man was seen digging in the trash, then strapping boxes on his feet as makeshift shoes.
Store employee gives shoes to man wearing boxes on feet

Latest News

Breakdown: Why rain is lethal for this particular desert
Breakdown: Why rain is lethal for this particular desert
New Law in TN will provide more training for security guards
New Law in TN will provide more training for security guards
Where the Westwood neighborhood shootout took place.
Father-son duo connected to Westwood neighborhood shooting
Father-son duo connected to Westwood neighborhood shooting
Father-son duo connected to Westwood neighborhood shooting