MPD: Man wanted for repeated shoplifting at Kohl’s

Unknown suspect wanted in shoplifting
Unknown suspect wanted in shoplifting(MPD)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 8:38 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shoplifting at a Kohl’s that happened on Friday morning with one repeat shoplifter, according to police.

Officers responded to a shoplifting complaint at 11:05 a.m. at the Kohl’s on 2335 Germantown Parkway.

Police say a man entered the store and picked up a pair of boots valued at $90.

The suspect then exited the store without paying for them. He was seen occupying a Buick SUV and left the scene in an unknown direction.

The suspect is a repeat shoplifter at this location, according to police.

Police say if you can identify this suspect or have any information about the case, please call Appling Farms Station GIB Sgt. Gaddy at 901-636-4400.

