MPD: 1 dead, 1 injured in Frayser shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police department is investigating a shooting that has left one victim dead and another victim injured on Saturday night.

Officers responded to the shooting on Dessa Drive at 7:10 p.m.

Two victims were located and suffering from gunshot wounds according to police.

Police say one male victim was pronounced deceased on the scene and one female victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The suspect and victims are known to each other, according to police.

This is an ongoing investigation.

