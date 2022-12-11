Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

MPD: 1 dead, 1 injured in Frayser shooting

Memphis Police Department investigating shooting
Memphis Police Department investigating shooting(Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 5:05 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police department is investigating a shooting that has left one victim dead and another victim injured on Saturday night.

Officers responded to the shooting on Dessa Drive at 7:10 p.m.

Two victims were located and suffering from gunshot wounds according to police.

Police say one male victim was pronounced deceased on the scene and one female victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The suspect and victims are known to each other, according to police.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 17-year-old girl and a 23-year-old man were found dead inside a car submerged in a Florida...
2 people, including teen, found dead in submerged car
The 44-year-old man was shot and killed on duty Friday evening while delivering a package.
US postal worker fatally shot while delivering mail, police say
Nuke Bizzle aka Fontrell Antonio Baines
Memphis rapper sentenced for COVID fraud after releasing song describing his crimes
A group says they decided to rent a van and travel together after their flight was canceled.
13 strangers decide to take road trip together after flight gets canceled: ‘I thought it was crazy’
A man was seen digging in the trash, then strapping boxes on his feet as makeshift shoes.
Store employee gives shoes to man wearing boxes on feet

Latest News

Olivia's surprise birthday parade
Community holds birthday parade in Collierville for 7-year-old battling cancer
A cold front will arrive Tuesday night and will usher in more rain and thunderstorms
Sagay's Sunday evening First Alert Forecast 12/11/22
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Miss. State head coach hospitalized at UMMC weeks before bowl game
Beale St.
New law in TN will provide more training for security guards