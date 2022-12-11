Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Miss. State head coach hospitalized at UMMC weeks before bowl game

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Garrett Busby
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi State’s head coach, Mike Leach, is being hospitalized at the University of Mississippi Medical Center with just under a month away from the Bulldog’s bowl game matchup.

According to a statement released by Mississippi State University Sunday afternoon, Coach Leach had a “personal health issue” while at his home Sunday and it is the “extent of information that MSU has available regarding Coach Leach’s condition.”

The statement further reads that MSU President Mark E. Keenum and Interim MSU Athletics Director Bracky Brett have decided to place defensive coordinator Zach Arnett in charge of the football team until Coach Leach returns.

Leach was not available to media for the pre-bowl game press conference in Tampa Bay, Florida Thursday, with Arnett replacing him.

It is unclear at this time if Coach Leach will be available to coach in the Bulldogs’ upcoming bowl game at this time.

The Bulldogs will play the Illinois Fighting Illini on January 2, in the ReliaQuest Bowl at Raymond-James Stadium in Tampa Bay.

Kick-off is set for 11 a.m. It will air on ESPN2.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 17-year-old girl and a 23-year-old man were found dead inside a car submerged in a Florida...
2 people, including teen, found dead in submerged car
The 44-year-old man was shot and killed on duty Friday evening while delivering a package.
US postal worker fatally shot while delivering mail, police say
Nuke Bizzle aka Fontrell Antonio Baines
Memphis rapper sentenced for COVID fraud after releasing song describing his crimes
A group says they decided to rent a van and travel together after their flight was canceled.
13 strangers decide to take road trip together after flight gets canceled: ‘I thought it was crazy’
A man was seen digging in the trash, then strapping boxes on his feet as makeshift shoes.
Store employee gives shoes to man wearing boxes on feet

Latest News

Memphis Tigers
Memphis men’s basketball upsets #11 Auburn in Atlanta 82-73
Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) vies for a rebound with Detroit Pistons...
Jackson has 20 points, Grizzlies beat Pistons 114-103
Larry Brown with UofM Tigers
Larry Brown stepping down due to health concerns
High School Football
Tennessee high school sports org votes to allow NIL deals
Arkansas, Kansas coaches preview Memphis AutoZone Liberty Bowl
Arkansas, Kansas coaches preview Memphis AutoZone Liberty Bowl