Father-son duo connected to Westwood neighborhood shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A father-son duo is connected to Friday’s shooting investigation involving a Memphis police officer.

Police say 40-year-old Latoris Taylor was shot and killed after police said he fired his weapon at officers.

Taylor’s son 18-year-old Jarvis Lewis and 18-year-old Mikavyous Johnson were also present at the time of the shooting and arrested for their involvement.

Police say a shoot-out on Friday in a Westwood neighborhood stemmed from a series of carjackings and robberies just days before a police officer shot and killed Latoris Taylor.

18-year-old Jarvis Lewis is facing eight criminal charges in connection to seven separate incidents.

Police say Lewis admitted to stealing a woman’s 2016 Kia Forte from Lamar Avenue on Tuesday.

On Thursday Lewis and other accomplices went on a carjacking and robbery spree, according to police.

He and other suspects robbed an Amazon delivery driver in Crosstown at gunpoint, stole another victim’s wallet and black 2022 BMW vehicle and then attempted to rob a third victim at Union Avenue and Cleveland Street before shooting him twice in the leg.

On Friday morning, Lewis along with several other suspects robbed a victim in the drive-thru of a bank ATM, according to police.

The victim told police they also took his wallet and handgun.

Police spotted Johnson, Lewis and Taylor working on the stolen BMW on Friday afternoon. Lewis then ran and Taylor shot at officers.

Police returned fire killing the 40-year-old.

18-year-old Mikavyous Johnson did not admit to participating in any of the previous crimes this week. However, one of the stolen guns was found in his possession.

Johnson is charged with theft of property and possession of a controlled substance.

Johnson and Lewis are set to be arraigned at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

