Drying out briefly ahead of a mid-week cold front

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Erin Thomas
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 5:20 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With the exception of some isolated drizzle, mainly across North Mississippi, the Mid-South will have a dry day. This dry weather will continue into Monday ahead of a cold front that will usher in a round of showers and thunderstorms late Tuesday into early Wednesday. Colder temperatures will move into the region behind the front.

TODAY: Cloudy with a shower or two early, then mostly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a light to calm wind, and overnight lows in the low to mid 40s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with highs near 60 and lows near 50. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms late in the day and evening along with high temperatures in the upper 60s and overnight lows in the low to mid 50s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with morning rain along with highs in the lower 60s early in the day and then falling into the upper 30s overnight. Thursday and Friday will be partly cloudy each day with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 40s and overnight lows in the low to mid 30s.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

