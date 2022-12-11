Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Dry for now but more rain and a few storms will arrive Tuesday night

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Sagay Galindo
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Plentiful clouds today have kept temperatures in the low 50s. Tonight cloudy with patchy fog developing that could linger into the Monday morning commute. A stray shower will be possible Monday but it will be dry for most. A midweek cold front will bring more rain along with the chance of thunderstorms and strong wind by Tuesday evening.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with patchy fog, a Northeast wind at 5-10 MPH, and lows in the mid 40s.

TOMORROW: Patchy fog early otherwise Mostly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 50s and northeast winds at 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a slight chance of a shower and easterly winds at 5-10 MPH and overnight lows near 50 degrees.

NEXT WEEK: Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms late in the day and evening along with high temperatures in the mid 60s and overnight lows in the low 50s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with morning rain along with highs in the lower 60s early in the day and then falling into the upper 30s overnight. Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny each day with afternoon highs in the low to mid 40s and overnight lows in the low 30s.

NEXT WEEKEND: Partly cloudy and cold both days with highs in the low 40s and lows in the lower 30s both days.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 17-year-old girl and a 23-year-old man were found dead inside a car submerged in a Florida...
2 people, including teen, found dead in submerged car
The 44-year-old man was shot and killed on duty Friday evening while delivering a package.
US postal worker fatally shot while delivering mail, police say
Nuke Bizzle aka Fontrell Antonio Baines
Memphis rapper sentenced for COVID fraud after releasing song describing his crimes
A group says they decided to rent a van and travel together after their flight was canceled.
13 strangers decide to take road trip together after flight gets canceled: ‘I thought it was crazy’
A man was seen digging in the trash, then strapping boxes on his feet as makeshift shoes.
Store employee gives shoes to man wearing boxes on feet

Latest News

Breakdown: Why rain is lethal for this particular desert
Breakdown: Why rain is lethal for this particular desert
The average rainfall in the Atacama Desert is less than one millimeter per year, making it...
Breakdown: Why rain is lethal for this particular desert
WMC First Alert Weather
Drying out briefly ahead of a mid-week cold front
A few more showers tonight
Showers for some tonight & First Alert to possible stormy weather next week