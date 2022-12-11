Dry for now but more rain and a few storms will arrive Tuesday night

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Plentiful clouds today have kept temperatures in the low 50s. Tonight cloudy with patchy fog developing that could linger into the Monday morning commute. A stray shower will be possible Monday but it will be dry for most. A midweek cold front will bring more rain along with the chance of thunderstorms and strong wind by Tuesday evening.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with patchy fog, a Northeast wind at 5-10 MPH, and lows in the mid 40s.

TOMORROW: Patchy fog early otherwise Mostly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 50s and northeast winds at 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a slight chance of a shower and easterly winds at 5-10 MPH and overnight lows near 50 degrees.

NEXT WEEK: Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms late in the day and evening along with high temperatures in the mid 60s and overnight lows in the low 50s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with morning rain along with highs in the lower 60s early in the day and then falling into the upper 30s overnight. Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny each day with afternoon highs in the low to mid 40s and overnight lows in the low 30s.

NEXT WEEKEND: Partly cloudy and cold both days with highs in the low 40s and lows in the lower 30s both days.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.