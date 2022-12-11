Toy Truck Drive
Community holds birthday parade in Collierville for 7-year-old battling cancer

By Rose Johnson
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Several communities came out to celebrate a 7-year-old girl who’s battling cancer by throwing a surprise birthday parade for her on Saturday morning.

Olivia is a first-grade student at Baily Station Elementary and has Ewing Sarcoma, according to Baily Station Elementary Principal Deanna Jones.

“She is my hero, she’s my inspiration, and it started off as a little thing, and it just evolved - people came because of her. And I know, she will beat it. She will beat it,” said Event Coordinator Cara Russell.

Olivia’s surprise birthday parade included not only different communities but also a marching band that played ‘Happy Birthday’ as the crowd sang along.

“We’re just blessed that, everyone came out to support her, we were so surprised,” said Olivia’s mother Ashley Haardt.

Olivia’s father, AJ Haardt, also added that he was glad that Olivia could share her birthday with everyone and that the surprise was very special.

“She’s a fighter, she’s going to do this treatment, and, then she’ll continue and come to Bailey Station−we cannot wait. This is just a bump in the road, that’s all,” said Jones.

