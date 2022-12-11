1 victim injured in East Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police department is investigating a shooting that left one victim injured on Saturday night.

Officers responded to the shooting at 8:43 p.m. on Wilshire Road.

One male victim was located suffering from gunshot wounds, according to police.

Police say the victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Police have one male suspect in custody.

The suspect and victim are known to each other.

This is an ongoing investigation.

