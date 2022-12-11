Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

1 victim injured in East Memphis shooting

Memphis Police Car
Memphis Police Car(WMC)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police department is investigating a shooting that left one victim injured on Saturday night.

Officers responded to the shooting at 8:43 p.m. on Wilshire Road.

One male victim was located suffering from gunshot wounds, according to police.

Police say the victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Police have one male suspect in custody.

The suspect and victim are known to each other.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 17-year-old girl and a 23-year-old man were found dead inside a car submerged in a Florida...
2 people, including teen, found dead in submerged car
The 44-year-old man was shot and killed on duty Friday evening while delivering a package.
US postal worker fatally shot while delivering mail, police say
Nuke Bizzle aka Fontrell Antonio Baines
Memphis rapper sentenced for COVID fraud after releasing song describing his crimes
A group says they decided to rent a van and travel together after their flight was canceled.
13 strangers decide to take road trip together after flight gets canceled: ‘I thought it was crazy’
A man was seen digging in the trash, then strapping boxes on his feet as makeshift shoes.
Store employee gives shoes to man wearing boxes on feet

Latest News

Beale St.
New law in TN will provide more training for security guards
Memphis Police Department
MPD: Shooting in Orange Mound leaves 1 man injured
Memphis Police Department
MPD: 2-vehicle crash leaves woman dead and child injured
Olivia's surprise birthday parade
Community holds birthday parade in Collierville for 7-year-old battling cancer