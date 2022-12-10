Toy Truck Drive
Your First Alert to weekend rain followed by the potential for storms next week

By Ron Childers
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 6:52 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After a brief peak of sunshine today, clouds move back in tonight ahead of our next round of rain tomorrow. Rainfall will average a quarter to three quarters of an inch for most areas, but higher amounts are likely in some areas especially south of Memphis. That will be followed by a midweek cold front that will usher in more rain along with the chance of thunderstorms and strong wind.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with patchy fog, a light to calm wind, and overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with rain along with a Northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and high temperatures in the mid 50s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with showers, a light Northeast wind, and lows in the upper 40s.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 50s and lows in the mid 40s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with highs near 60 and lows near 50. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms late in the day and evening along with high temperatures in the upper 60s and overnight lows in the mid 50s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with morning rain along with highs in the lower 60s early in the day and then falling into the upper 30s overnight. Thursday and Friday will be partly cloudy each day with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 40s and overnight lows in the low to mid 30s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

