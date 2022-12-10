MPD: 2, 18-year-old suspects in custody for committing multiple robberies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two 18-year-olds are in custody after being involved in multiple criminal activities according to Memphis Police Department.

According to police, on Tuesday a victim reported to MPD that her 2016 Kia Forte was stolen from 4000 Lamar Avenue.

On Thursday at 7:40 p.m. a victim reported to MPD that he was delivering packages for Amazon on Faxon Avenue and Watkins Street.

Police say when he returned to his 2021 Ram PRM Amazon van he saw a male sitting in the front seat, pointing a pink gun at him and then drove from the scene in the Amazon van followed by a silver, four-door Sedan.

On Thursday at 8:00 p.m. a victim reported to MPD that he was robbed for his 2022 black BMW, iPhone 12 and wallet.

The victim was walking to his apartment when three unknown males approached him, pointed a gun at his head and chest then demanded his personal items. The victim complied and the suspects drove away from the scene in the victim’s vehicle, according to police.

Video footage of the incident showed the suspects occupying a silver Kia Forte prior to the robbery.

On Thursday at 9:15 p.m. a victim reported to MPD that he was walking in the area of Union Avenue and Cleveland Street when a black SUV pulled beside him.

One suspect exited the vehicle and demanded the victim’s personal items while patting him down. The victim stated that he did not have anything and the suspect threatened to kill the victim. The suspect then fired two shots, striking him in the left thigh, according to police.

On Friday at 2:48 a.m. a victim reported to MPD that she was driving southbound on Tunbridge Place when a black SUV pulled in front of her vehicle.

Police say one male exited the vehicle and pointed a firearm at her placing her in fear. The victim was able to drive around the suspect escaping the incident.

On Friday, Investigators along with the Memphis Police Department were able to locate the black BMW that was taken on Dec. 8 at Cimmeron Road and Star Line, according to police.

Investigators conducted surveillance on the BMW and observed the silver Kia Forte parked next to the stolen vehicle.

Police say three suspects approached the stolen BMW and started working on it. Officers then approached the vehicles and one male was later identified as Jartavius Lewis who ran from officers to elude arrest. Officers apprehended Lewis and transported him for further investigation.

18-year-old, Mikavyous Johnson was also identified as one of the suspects.

According to police, on Friday at 2:25 a.m. a victim reported to the MPD that he was robbed by four unknown males wearing ski masks and armed with a handgun while at the ATM drive-thru located at 6725 Winchester Road.

The suspects threatened to kill the victim and forced him to take money from the ATM. When the victim wasn’t able to withdraw funds the suspects to his wallet and Ruger Revolver.

On Friday, as Investigators and Memphis Police Department were investigating the stolen BMW at Cimmeron Road and Star Line Road, officers located the Ruglar Revolver. Officers also located a pack of a green leafy-like substance on Johnson which was seized, according to police.

Lewis has been charged with two counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of criminal attempt-aggravated robbery, two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of theft of property $10,000-$60,000 and evading arrest.

Johnson has been charged with theft of property $1,000 or less and possession of control with the substance of marijuana.

Lewis and Johnson are both expected to appear in court on Dec. 12 at 9:00 a.m.

