Father makes plea to gunman accused of killing his only son on I-240

By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 6:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Weeks before Christmas, a Memphis native is returning to his hometown in search of answers about the death of his only son killed in a shooting on I-240 Monday night.

“I had a good son. He had a good heart, man, he loved everyone and everybody loved him. I mean, for somebody to take his life... like, that was very traumatic for me,” said the victim’s father, Eugene Hayes.

Police say that his son, 42-year-old Curtis Hayes, was found shot to death on I-240 and Jackson Avenue.

His father says he was a good man, but no angel.

“I had a great son, he was respectful. I had a great son. And the thing about it is... he just got caught up in that mess that’s Memphis,” Eugene said.

Police say Curtis was found lying on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds next to a U-Haul truck.

A passenger claims they were helping someone move.

When they hopped onto I-240 southbound at the Jackson Avenue exit, that’s when they said multiple gunshots rang out, hitting Hayes on the driver’s side.

The passenger says he pulled Hayes out of the vehicle and called for help, but he did not survive.

“Why would you take his life? For what reason?” Eugene asked.

The father says he is unsure of the entire story, but has a message for his son’s killer:

“Just pray to God, turn yourself in, repent, and move on with your life. I’m not mad, I don’t hate you. I forgive you.”

Curtis leaves behind his parents, his life partner, and one son.

Police ask that those with information om this case to contact Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

