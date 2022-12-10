More rain through tonight & First Alert to possible stormy weather next week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -We are dry in some spots this afternoon but more rain and a few thunderstorms will continue through tonight. Sunday will be drier with a slight chance of showers early. We will dry out briefly to start the work week but a midweek cold front will usher in more rain along with the chance of thunderstorms and strong wind.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with showers, a Northeast wind at 5-10 MPH, and lows in the upper 40s.

TOMORROW: Cloudy with a shower or two early, then mostly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a light to calm wind, and overnight lows in the low to mid 40s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with highs near 60 and lows near 50. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms late in the day and evening along with high temperatures in the upper 60s and overnight lows in the low to mid 50s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with morning rain along with highs in the lower 60s early in the day and then falling into the upper 30s overnight. Thursday and Friday will be partly cloudy each day with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 40s and overnight lows in the low to mid 30s.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.