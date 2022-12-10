Action News 5 holds annual Porter-Leath Toy Truck to make Christmas magical for children

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Porter-Leath’s 21st annual Toy Truck wrapped up, giving thousands of Mid-South a magical Christmas.

“Each year generous individuals, groups and businesses come together to support our community’s youngest citizens by filling the truck with new toys and providing funding that is matched to fuel our mission. This continued support not only helps preschoolers learn through play, but also makes the holidays a merrier time for their families.”

Porter-Leath also teamed up with International Paper, who donated a check for $25,000 on Saturday.

Rachel Ozols Purdom, the community engagement coordinator at International Paper, said they love partnering with Porter-Leath because of the good things they do for Memphis year-round.

“Can you imagine not having presents to wake up to? We’re just a small piece of this. [Porter-Leath] are the boots on the ground, we’re just grateful to play a small part,” Ozols Purdom said.

If you missed the toy drive at Action News 5, you can still donate by texting “Toy” to 50155. You can also see where the toy truck is stopping next.

