Your First Alert to a brief break from the rain, but there’s more rain before and after that break

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We’ll finally enjoy a mainly dry dry tomorrow, but there will be a few showers tonight and then more rain this weekend. That will be followed by another system next week that will bring more rain along with the possibility of some strong to severe storms.

TONIGHT: Cloudy and foggy with scattered shower late night, a light Northeast wind, and lows in the mid to upper 50s.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy with a slight chance of an early morning shower along with a light Northwest wind afternoon highs in the mid 60s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with a light East wind and overnight lows in the upper 40s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be cloudy with rain, high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s, and lows in the upper 40s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s and overnight lows in the mid 40s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower, afternoon highs near 60, and lows in the lower 50s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms late day and evening along with high temperatures in the upper 60s and overnight lows in the upper 50s. Storms could be strong to severe in some areas. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with rain early in the day, highs in the lower 60s, and lows near 40. Thursday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 40s.

