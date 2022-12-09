Woman fatally ejected in multi-vehicle crash on I-240

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Officers are on the scene of a crash at I-240 and Getwell Road.

Police say multiple cars are involved, and one woman was ejected from her vehicle.

She was pronounced dead on the scene, police say.

Four right lanes are blocked with first responders on the scene.

