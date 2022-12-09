Toy Truck Drive
Two organiztions treat 100 Memphians to free gas

By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 5:51 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One hundred Memphians will be treated to free gasoline Friday morning.

This will be at the Mapco gas station on 459 Crump Boulevard from 9 until 10 a.m.

Two organizations, the Memphian and First Baptist Church Lauderdale have teamed up to give $30 worth of gasoline to the first 100 cars that show up today.

The giveaway comes as the national average of gas sits at $3.31 and $2.90 in Tennessee.

Last month, the average amount of gas in Tennessee was $3.32 per gallon.

More than 40, cents cheaper, but it still affects many people due to inflation.

Tennessee is one of nearly a dozen states seeing the lowest gas prices across the nation.

Other states like Washington and Pennsylvania pay nearly or right at $4 for a gallon of gas.

