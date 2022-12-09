Tigers women’s cruise to 92-66 win over NC Central

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After 21 days on the road, the Memphis Tiger women’s basketball team returned to the Elma Roane Fieldhouse to face off with North Carolina Central. The Memphis offense would light up the arena as they cruised to a 92-66 win over the Eagles.

Following Thursday night’s win, Memphis moves to 5-4 overall.

Hot shooting helped the Tigers open the game up with a lead, getting six points from Madison Griggs and five from Makaiya Brooks in the opening five minutes. Another three-pointer from Tanuyel Welch in the far corner would give the Tigers the 23-16 lead with 2:15 left in the quarter.

The Eagles did not go away easily; after they turned the ball over with seven seconds left, they would get it right back and drain a 10-foot jump shot at the buzzer to make it a 26-22 Memphis advantage heading into the second quarter.

Memphis’ sharp-shooting didn’t end in the second quarter – the team started out with a 15-2 run to put them up 46-31. Emani Jefferson went to work in the second quarter, scoring her first eight points in a little over four minutes. A Griggs three-pointer and two free throws would cap a 19-4 Tiger run and give them a 55-35 lead heading into the break.

The Tiger offense continued their reign into the second half; despite a low-scoring affair, Memphis would extend their lead out to as much as 26 after Shelbee Brown went coast-to-coast for an easy transition layup with just over three minutes left in the third quarter. Memphis would take the 72-45 lead into the final 10 minutes of play.

It was all Tigers in the fourth quarter. The Memphis offense would take their largest lead with six minutes left in the game after Brown sank two free throws to give them the 83-52 lead. Despite the Eagles outscoring Memphis in the final quarter, the Tigers would take the 92-66 win.

Jamirah Shutes led the team with 21 points while Madison Griggs added in 18 points. Emani Jefferson and Shelbee Brown both reached double figure scoring tonight with Brown and Hannah Riddick grabbing a combined 14 rebounds.

As a team, Memphis shot over 52% from the field and drained four of their six three-pointers in the first quarter of the game. Their defense won the battle on the boards and forced NC Central into 21 turnovers.

The Tigers are back in action Saturday afternoon when they host Middle Tennessee State.

Tip-off is scheduled for 2 p.m. in the Elma Roane Fieldhouse with coverage of the game available on ESPN+ and on 98.9 THE ROAR OF MEMPHIS with Tyler Springs on the call.

Season and single-game tickets are available now at GoTigersGo.com or by calling the ticket office at (901) 678-2331.

