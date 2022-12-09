MPD: Man shot, killed by police after firing at officers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was shot and killed by a Memphis police officer on Friday afternoon.

Police were investigating a carjacking in the area of Star Line Drive and Cimmaron Drive just after noon when they spotted a carjacked vehicle and three suspects.

Police say one of the suspects fired his weapon at officers, and one officer returned fire.

That person was shot and rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The other two carjacking suspects were arrested without incident.

No officers were wounded during the incident.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was called in to investigate.

