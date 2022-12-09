SCSO: 22-year-old woman missing out of North Shelby Co.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding a 22-year-old woman missing out of North Shelby County.

Deputies say Cieara Palm was last seen by her family members in the Northwood Hills area on Friday, Dec. 2.

Palm was reported missing on Wednesday when her family received text messages saying that she was possibly in danger.

She is approximately 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs 185 pounds, and was last seen wearing pajama pants, red boots, and a red jacket.

Those with information about her whereabouts are asked to call law enforcement immediately.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.