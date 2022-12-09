Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Police: Thieves steal 4,200 gallons of diesel fuel from gas station; 1 arrested

Tennessee authorities say several suspects stole thousands of gallons of fuel from a gas station.
Tennessee authorities say several suspects stole thousands of gallons of fuel from a gas station.(Pop Nukoonrat's Images via Canva)
By Daniel Smithson and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 6:46 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - Police in Tennessee say a group of thieves is responsible for stealing thousands of gallons of fuel from a gas station.

According to the Hendersonville Police Department, several suspects stole 4,200 gallons of diesel fuel valued at about $20,000 from a gas station about 10 minutes outside of the downtown area.

The suspects involved reportedly made multiple trips to the same fuel pump on Nov. 15 over several hours in taking the gas.

Hendersonville police said they were able to arrest 25-year-old Rolando Javier Rodriguez-Denis in connection with the fuel theft. He was charged with theft of more than $10,000 and vandalism.

A license plate reader helped police catch Rodriguez-Denis. However, no other arrests have been announced.

Rodriguez-Denis is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 14.

Copyright 2022 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff’s office released surveillance photos of the suspects, and they are asking anyone...
Couple tricks Walmart cashier to get away with $6,400 worth of items, deputies say
A Georgia family says their son suffered third-degree burns on his body and continues his...
Family says 1-year-old suffers burns on 40% of body after candle explodes
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Oak Island beach goers had the chance to see a “hovering” ship on the water.
‘Hovering’ shrimp boat spotted off Carolina coast
As children suffer from a surge in respiratory illnesses, hospitals are being pushed to the...
Scientists say they know why people get more colds, flu in winter

Latest News

Marengo plant fire.
Explosion, fire devastates Marengo plant, hurting at least 10
Memphis high school senior fatally struck while walking home from school
Memphis high school senior fatally struck while walking home from school
18-year-old aims to ‘prove them wrong’ after election as youngest Black mayor in U.S.
18-year-old aims to ‘prove them wrong’ after election as youngest Black mayor in U.S.
Assistant District Attorney charged with DUI
Assistant District Attorney charged with DUI
Arkansas, Kansas coaches preview Memphis AutoZone Liberty Bowl
Arkansas, Kansas coaches preview Memphis AutoZone Liberty Bowl