Police identify victim killed in I-240 shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police have identified the victim killed in a shooting on I-240 and Jackson Avenue Monday night.

Police say that at 9:34 p.m., North Main Station officers responded to a man-down call at I-240 southbound at the Jackson Avenue exit.

There, officers found Curtis Hayes lying on the ground next to a U-Haul truck with an Arizona tag.

Police say Hayes suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police ask that those with information on this case to call Homicide at 901-636-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

