Police identify victim killed in I-240 shooting

(WMC Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 8:26 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police have identified the victim killed in a shooting on I-240 and Jackson Avenue Monday night.

Police say that at 9:34 p.m., North Main Station officers responded to a man-down call at I-240 southbound at the Jackson Avenue exit.

There, officers found Curtis Hayes lying on the ground next to a U-Haul truck with an Arizona tag.

Police say Hayes suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police ask that those with information on this case to call Homicide at 901-636-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Memphis high school senior fatally struck while walking home from school
18-year-old aims to ‘prove them wrong’ after election as youngest Black mayor in U.S.
Assistant District Attorney charged with DUI
Arkansas, Kansas coaches preview Memphis AutoZone Liberty Bowl
Memphis’ new six acres under a roof: A sports tourism game changer
