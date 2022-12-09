Pedestrian struck in Hickory Hill hit-and-run
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Officers are on the scene of a pedestrian crash on Hickory Hill Road near Winchester Road.
Police say a man was struck in a hit-and-run. The victim is in critical condition at Regional One Hospital.
The suspect’s vehicle should have a broken windshield and front-end damage.
Police ask those with information about this case to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
