Multiple people injured after shooting in Olive Branch

Multiple people shot in Olive Branch home, police says
Multiple people shot in Olive Branch home, police says(WMC Action News 5)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DESOTO CO., Miss. (WMC) - Olive Branch Police Department is investigating a shooting that left multiple people injured.

Police responded to a shooting on Asbury Place around 10 p.m. Thursday.

According to OBPD, they found each victim with gunshot wounds.

Officers believe this was a domestic incident.

It is unclear how many people were hurt.

