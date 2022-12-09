Multiple people injured after shooting in Olive Branch
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DESOTO CO., Miss. (WMC) - Olive Branch Police Department is investigating a shooting that left multiple people injured.
Police responded to a shooting on Asbury Place around 10 p.m. Thursday.
According to OBPD, they found each victim with gunshot wounds.
Officers believe this was a domestic incident.
It is unclear how many people were hurt.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.