MPD investigates crime scene in Westwood
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 1:01 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a crime scene in Westwood.
MPD has several streets surrounding Cimmaron Drive blocked off with crime scene tape.
Happening now: Large Police Presence on Cimmaron Drive in South Memphis.— Kelli Cook (@TVKelliC) December 9, 2022
Waiting to get more information from @MEM_PoliceDept @WMCActionNews5 pic.twitter.com/Eqrq88ipOr
Action News 5 has a crew there gathering information.
