Morning showers for some, but overall, a mainly dry day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Another foggy morning across the Mid-South with a DENSE FOG ADVISORY in effect until 10 AM. Additionally, there are some showers on the radar this morning, mainly across North Mississippi. Showers will begin to taper off by late morning and afternoon, allowing us to finally have a small break in shower development. This short break won’t last long as another wave of showers will move through Saturday. A slightly longer break will come Sunday. Next week, a strong cold front will swing through the area with more showers, possibly several inches of rainfall, and maybe some strong thunderstorms.

FRIDAY: Early morning showers for some, but the afternoon will be dry. Clouds will start to break up during the late afternoon, so we will see some peeks of sunshine. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s with lows in the lower 50s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be cloudy with widespread rain along with high temperatures in the mid 50s and overnight lows in the upper 40s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 50s and lows in the mid to upper 40s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain along with highs in the mid 60s and lows near 60. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms late in the day and evening, high temperatures near 70, and overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain early in the day and afternoon highs in the lower 60s.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

