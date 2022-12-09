Toy Truck Drive
More clouds and another rain of early weekend rain

By Spencer Denton
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It will be dry the rest of the day as clouds slowly break up in some areas during the late afternoon. A few areas will be lucky enough to see sun, mainly in northeast AR. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s. Winds will be northwest at 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. Winds will be light.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with periods of rain. Highs will be in the mid 50s. Winds will be northeast at 5-10 mph. Rain will end late Saturday night with lows in the 40s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 50s and lows in the mid to upper 40s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain along with highs in the mid 60s and lows near 60. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms Tuesday night. Highs will be near 70 and overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain early in the day. Highs will be in the lower 60s. It will be colder and drier to end the week.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

TWITTER: @dentonwx

