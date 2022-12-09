MLGW investigates after employee falls, dies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW) is investigating after an employee was killed on the job Friday morning.

MLGW confirmed that an incident took place near the area of Lamar Avenue and Tuggle Road.

Police confirmed that at 10:22 a.m., officers responded to a man-down call in the area where a man was reportedly working from a vehicle when he fell.

Police say the man was pronounced dead on the scene.

The matter is under investigation.

