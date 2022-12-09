Toy Truck Drive
Larry Brown stepping down due to health concerns

Larry Brown with UofM Tigers
Larry Brown with UofM Tigers(WMC)
By Tylen Daniels
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 2:24 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Due to health concerns, basketball Hall of Famer and special advisor to coach Penny Hardaway has stepped down from his position with the Memphis Tigers.

“We wish Coach Brown a speedy recovery,” said coach Penny Hardaway.

“Having Coach Brown as part of our program over the last year-and-a-half was very impactful on our student-athletes and me as a coach, and we hope all the best for him and good health moving forward.”

Brown has been on Hardaway’s staff since June 2021.

