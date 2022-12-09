Intruder arrested after Ark. elementary school lockdown

HELENA-WEST-HELENA, Ark. (WMC) - An Arkansas elementary school went into lockdown after an intruder was found on the campus.

J.F Wahl Elementary School issued the lockdown around 10:15 a.m. on Friday.

According to Helena-West Helena Schools, all the students and staff followed the security protocols promptly with the assistance of the local law and fire department.

The school lifted the lockdown and returned to normal operations, and the intruder was apprehended without incident says HWHS.

