Cleotha Henderson faces multiple charges ahead of court appearance

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man accused of kidnapping and murdering Memphis-area mother and teacher Eliza Fletcher is due back in court Friday.

Thirty-nine-year-old Cleotha Henderson remains in Shelby County jail facing multiple charges.

Henderson is not just the sole suspect in the kidnapping and murder of Eliza Fletcher, he’s also facing multiple charges in at least 4 other cases.

One of those was the kidnapping and rape of a woman last year which is why he will be in court.

The victim in this case, Alicia Franklin, is currently suing the city of Memphis and the Memphis Police Department for failing to test her rape kit earlier.

Franklin says she gave MPD substantial evidence in her rape case last Sept., but it wasn’t until Sept. of this year that the rape kit was tested, with DNA matching Henderson’s DNA.

Henderson and his public defender will be in court about the matter later Friday morning.

Henderson’s court date also comes just days after the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced its proposal to use more than $2 million to hire more people to test backlogged rape kits.

The agency says there are 1,000 kits that need to be tested by next summer.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.