Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Cleotha Henderson faces multiple charges ahead of court appearance

Cleotha Henderson expected in court
Cleotha Henderson expected in court(WMC)
By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 4:52 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man accused of kidnapping and murdering Memphis-area mother and teacher Eliza Fletcher is due back in court Friday.

Thirty-nine-year-old Cleotha Henderson remains in Shelby County jail facing multiple charges.

Henderson is not just the sole suspect in the kidnapping and murder of Eliza Fletcher, he’s also facing multiple charges in at least 4 other cases.

One of those was the kidnapping and rape of a woman last year which is why he will be in court.

The victim in this case, Alicia Franklin, is currently suing the city of Memphis and the Memphis Police Department for failing to test her rape kit earlier.

Franklin says she gave MPD substantial evidence in her rape case last Sept., but it wasn’t until Sept. of this year that the rape kit was tested, with DNA matching Henderson’s DNA.

Henderson and his public defender will be in court about the matter later Friday morning.

Henderson’s court date also comes just days after the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced its proposal to use more than $2 million to hire more people to test backlogged rape kits.

The agency says there are 1,000 kits that need to be tested by next summer.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff’s office released surveillance photos of the suspects, and they are asking anyone...
Couple tricks Walmart cashier to get away with $6,400 worth of items, deputies say
Oak Island beach goers had the chance to see a “hovering” ship on the water.
‘Hovering’ shrimp boat spotted off Carolina coast
Monica Timmerman
Assistant District Attorney charged with DUI bonded out of jail
Mary K. Brown, 38, is charged with one count of physical abuse of an elder person intentionally...
Nurse accused of amputating patient’s foot without permission barred from being a caregiver
Officials have opened an investigation to determine whether a Monroe County K9, Max, attacked a...
K9 officer attacked deputy’s toddler, investigators’ report says

Latest News

ET
Friday morning Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas
MSCS hosts first public input meeting in search for superintendent
MSCS hosts first public input meeting in search for superintendent
Memphis high school senior fatally struck while walking home from school
Memphis high school senior fatally struck while walking home from school
Assistant District Attorney charged with DUI bonds out of jail
Assistant District Attorney charged with DUI bonds out of jail