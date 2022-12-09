Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Arrest made after threat of shooting at Ark. elementary school

Dalton Jackson
Dalton Jackson(Helena-West Helena Police Dept.)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HELENA-WEST-HELENA, Ark. (WMC) - An Arkansas elementary school went into lockdown after a threat was made Friday.

J.F Wahl Elementary School issued the lockdown around 10:15 a.m. on Friday.

Police say Dalton Jackson threatened to kill a school employee, who was his ex-girlfriend, and shoot up her classroom.

Officers found Jackson on East Cleburne Avenue and took him into custody.

Jackson is charged with first-degree terroristic threatening, death threats concerning a school employee or student and threatening an act of mass violence on school property.

According to Helena-West Helena Schools, all the students and staff followed the security protocols promptly with the assistance of the local law and fire department.

The school lifted the lockdown and returned to normal operations.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff’s office released surveillance photos of the suspects, and they are asking anyone...
Couple tricks Walmart cashier to get away with $6,400 worth of items, deputies say
Monica Timmerman
Assistant District Attorney charged with DUI bonded out of jail
Oak Island beach goers had the chance to see a “hovering” ship on the water.
‘Hovering’ shrimp boat spotted off Carolina coast
Mary K. Brown, 38, is charged with one count of physical abuse of an elder person intentionally...
Nurse accused of amputating patient’s foot without permission barred from being a caregiver
Officials have opened an investigation to determine whether a Monroe County K9, Max, attacked a...
K9 officer attacked deputy’s toddler, investigators’ report says

Latest News

Weather
Spencer's Forecast
MPD investigates crime scene in Westwood
MPD investigates crime scene in Westwood
Pet of the Week: Mercedes
Pet of the Week: Mercedes
High School Football
Tennessee high school sports org votes to allow NIL deals