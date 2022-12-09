Amazon driver carjacked at gunpoint with ‘pink gun’ in Crosstown area

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An Amazon delivery driver was carjacked at gunpoint in the Crosstown area Thursday night.

Police say that the van was taken while the driver was en route on Faxon Avenue.

Police say no one was injured.

The van was later found at the intersection of North Parkway and North Claybrook Street.

The suspects were seen occupying a silver vehicle and used a pink firearm, police say.

