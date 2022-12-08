Toy Truck Drive
Your First Alert to more rain and a rather active pattern over the next few days

By Ron Childers
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 6:39 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A series of fronts will move through the Mid-South as the end of the week approaches. This will bring more rain ahead of a brief period of dry weather and then more rain for the weekend and next week.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with fog and scattered showers, a light East wind, and lows that will range from the mid 50s to lower 60s.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with fog and scattered showers along with a Southwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH and highs ranging from the mid 50s to low to mid 70s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with rain, a light West wind, and lows near 60.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy with a slight chance of early morning rain, afternoon highs in the mid 60s, and overnight lows in the upper 40s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be cloudy with rain along with high temperatures in the mid 50s and overnight lows in the upper 40s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 50s and lows in the mid to upper 40s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain along with highs in the mid 60s and lows near 60. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms late in the day and evening, high temperatures near 70, and overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain early in the day and afternoon highs in the lower 60s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

