Whitehaven community gets new Christmas tree

By Sydney Hawkins and Myracle Evans
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 7:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Whitehaven community received a new Christmas tree that is placed outside the Southland Mall after the controversy last month.

Community members were not so happy with the original tree placed at Southland Mall in November, and the original tree was taken down after two days.

The week of Thanksgiving, we heard from Whitehaven residents about their disapproval of what they say was a “Charlie Brown Christmas tree” at the mall.

People living there say they wanted a 30-foot artificial tree specifically from Collierville.

They started a fundraiser to buy the tree themselves. The new tree comes weeks after those complaints.

Residents say an organization called Schoolseed Foundation made a $25,000 donation to buy the tree.

The tree lighting ceremony for this community will be Sunday at 4:30 p.m. in the Southland Mall parking lot.

