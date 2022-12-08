Toy Truck Drive
Southaven PD K9s to receive body armor donations

By Tylen Daniels
Dec. 8, 2022
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Southaven Police Department K9s Atila, Nico, Bob and Yarko will receive donations of body armor from the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s Inc.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., is a charity with the mission to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided over 4,845 vests to K9s in all 50 states. Each vest has a value of $1,744-$2,283.

The delivery is expected within eight to ten weeks.

