Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

South Memphis community garden expands services with $250K donation

By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 9:15 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Green Leaf Learning Farm, owned and operated by Knowledge Quest in South Memphis, is celebrating two new greenhouses to help its operation.

The greenhouses were built after a $250,000 donation from several partners including $100,000 coming from the City of Memphis, according to Knowledge Quest Executive Director Marlon Foster.

“Our greenhouses were supported by the City of Memphis, Valero Energy, the AARP, and our Tennessee NICS Division,” Foster explained.

According to the USDA, food desert communities are low-income areas more than one mile away from a grocery store. Cash Saver is the closest grocery store to the Knowledge Quest community, nearly three miles away.

Officials said the two greenhouses will contribute to the ways they help feed their neighbors.

“They are really going to make for a lot of season-extension on the farm. They’re really going to expose our students to all the forms of indoor agriculture, and all the ag-tech and ag-innovation that will come from these new environments,” Foster explained.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than 100 cars stolen over weekend crime spree
More than 100 cars stolen over weekend crime spree
Officer shot scene
MPD officer stable; TBI identifies deceased suspect
As children suffer from a surge in respiratory illnesses, hospitals are being pushed to the...
Scientists say they know why people get more colds, flu in winter
Man shot, killed while driving through Hyde Park
A Georgia family says their son suffered third-degree burns on his body and continues his...
Family says 1-year-old suffers burns on 40% of body after candle explodes

Latest News

MLGW rejects 20-year TVA contract
1 dead, power lines down after crash near airport
The Legacy at Countrywood
Groundbreaking held for new $400 million mixed-use development project in Cordova
Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.
University of Arkansas Pine Bluff to replace Jackson State for Southern Heritage Classic