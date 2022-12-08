Road construction to cause lane closures around Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - From December 7 through December 14, there will be day and nighttime lane closures around Shelby County for construction.

North Danny Thomas Blvd. to Tillman St. will have daytime single lane closures for safety improvements from 9:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

From Getwell Road to I-240, there will be lane closures going southbound for construction of pedestrian facilities and to perform bridge deck and expansion joint repairs. Detours will be provided. Time of construction is 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

On US-72(SR-57) from SR-277 to Holmes Street, there will be possible day and nighttime closures for pavement marking and catch basin adjustments. One lane will be open going east. Westbound lanes will remain open. Time of construction is 9:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

On US-72 (SR-57) from I-240 Interchange to near Perkins, there will be daily lane closures. This is for safety improvements to the catch basins located in the outside lane of both east and westbound Poplar Ave. Time of construction is 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

On SR-1 from North Danny Thomas Blvd. to Tillman St., there will be daytime single lane closures between Danny Thomas Blvd. to Tillman Street for safety improvements. Time of construction is 9:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

On US-78 (SR-4) from Getwell to I-240, there will be lane closures going southbound US 78 for construction of pedestrian facilities. The I-240 westbound ramp to Lamar Ave (SR 4) southbound will be closed to perform bridge deck and expansion joint repairs. Detours will be provided. Time of construction is 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

On US-72 (SR-57) from SR-277 to Holmes Street, there will be possible day and nighttime lane closures for pavement marking and catch basin adjustment activities. At least one lane going east and westbound will remain open. Time of construction is 9:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

US-72 (SR-57) from I-240 Interchange to near Perkins will have daily lane closures. Between Perkins and I-240 for safety improvements to the catch basins located in the outside lane of both east and westbound Poplar Ave. Time of construction is 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

