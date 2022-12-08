Toy Truck Drive
Reward up to $1,000 in search for missing tracking dog

By Hayden Savage
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
ASH FLAT, Ark. (KAIT) - Region 8 News continues to follow a story we brought you on Dec. 5.

Sharp County Search and Rescue’s tracking dog “Radar” went missing last Saturday after a gate was left open.

Radar’s Handler, Dave Gruger, explained since his interview with Region 8 News aired, his phone hasn’t stopped ringing, which he says is a good thing.

One of the calls was from someone out of state who wanted to donate money to the reward for finding Radar.

“We got a call and talked to the person out of state who saw the story. They shipped off $500 to help on the reward, so we’re at a thousand dollars right now.”

Gruger said he’s running down every lead he hears.

“I’m running down anyone that calls and says “hey, I think your dogs here,” and verifying that it’s not.”

Should you come across the dog, you’re asked to call Gruger immediately at 870-847-4731.

