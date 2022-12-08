Rain chances remain through the weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A dense fog advisory is in place for several areas until 9 am. This means that dense fog will reduce visibility to less than 1 mile. Showers are moving through several areas this morning and there will be a few rounds of rain through early afternoon. It will dry out for several hours late afternoon into early evening, but rain will eventually pick back up late tonight. High temperatures will range from the lower to upper 60s today.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with fog. 40% showers. High: 65. Winds: Northeast 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Cloudy. 40%. Lows in the lower to upper 50s. Winds: Northeast 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Early morning showers will be possible tomorrow, but the afternoon will be dry. Clouds will start to break up during the late afternoon, so we will see some peeks of sunshine. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s with lows in the lower 50s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be cloudy with widespread rain along with high temperatures in the mid 50s and overnight lows in the upper 40s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 50s and lows in the mid to upper 40s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain along with highs in the mid 60s and lows near 60. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms late in the day and evening, high temperatures near 70, and overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain early in the day and afternoon highs in the lower 60s.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.