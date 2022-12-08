Pedestrian deaths on the rise in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -According to the Memphis Police Department, pedestrian fatalities have reached an alarming number this year.

In a 24-hour period, three pedestrians were hit and killed in Memphis on Tuesday.

According to Memphis Police Public Information Officer Theresa Carlson, that brings the alarming total to 78 deaths for the year.

“This is a big deal. Pedestrians in the City Of Memphis are at risk. Some of it is unfortunate because they’re not utilizing places like crosswalks and intersections across the street,” said Carlson.

Like 18-year-old Aaliyah Dalton, police say she was walking on the roadway Tuesday evening on Range Line Road when she was hit and killed.

Detectives said the driver stayed on the scene but was beaten by witnesses for the accident.

This dangerous and deadly trend shows that the pedestrian fatality crisis has become a nationwide problem.

The Governors Highway Safety Association’s latest report recorded that drivers struck and killed over 7,000 pedestrians in 2021 – the most in a single year in four decades.

Memphis Police Public Information Officer Theresa Carlson said the main causes are speeding and distracted driving.

“Speed impacts your ability to react, and it’s also going to make any accident worse. So even if it’s just involved with another car or with another pedestrian, the chance of injury is increased when your speed is increased,” said Carlson.

As the population in the city of Memphis continues to grow, the number of cyclists, pedestrians and vehicles utilizing the roadways is expected to as well.

Carlson said it’s a two-way street when it comes to pedestrian safety and drivers and pedestrians can do their part.

“Make sure you use crosswalks, make sure you slow down and follow speed limits and just make sure you’re continuing to look around and being aware of your surroundings,” said Carlson.

Memphis police also released a PSA with safety tips for drivers and pedestrians.

